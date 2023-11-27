2 persons arrested with weapons in J-K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Nov 27 (PTI) Security forces Monday arrested two persons along with four hand grenades and a pistol in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the Army said.

Advertisment

“In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on specific intelligence, a Mobile Vehicle Interception Post (MVIP) was established today at Gushi Bridge at Kupwara where two suspected individuals were apprehended (sic),” Army’s Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

The Army said four hand grenades and a pistol with ammunition along with other incriminating material were recovered from the duo.

An investigation is underway into the matter, it added. PTI SSB RPA