2 persons feared trapped as under construction building collapses in Telangana

Hyderabad, Mar 26 (PTI) A five-storeyed under-construction building collapsed in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Bhadrachalam town around 3 pm and two persons are feared trapped under the debris, a senior police official told PTI.

Authorities launched rescue operation.

It is alleged that the upper floors of the building was being constructed without permission, however, officials said it has to be verified. Further investigation is on. PTI VVK VVK ADB