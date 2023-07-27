2 persons get 2-yr RI for attacking civic employees in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Jul 27 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced two persons to two-year rigorous imprisonment for attacking a security guard and a clerk of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in 2014.

Assistant sessions judge KR Deshpande, at Belapur sessions court, also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 each on the accused, aged 32 and 36, in the order passed on Wednesday.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) EB Dhamal told the court that on June 26, 2014, when the NMMC's security guard and clerk were engaged in the task of clearing debris in Koparkhairne area, the two accused came there and picked up a quarrel with them.

Later, they prevented a dumper truck (used to clear the debris) from moving ahead and beat up the security guard and the clerk.

Based on a complaint by the two civic employees, the police had registered offences against the two accused and arrested them.

The judge in his order noted the prosecution has successfully proved all the charges against the accused beyond reasonable doubt for which they need to be convicted and sentenced.

APP Dhamal said a total of six witnesses were examined in the court to prove the case. PTI COR GK