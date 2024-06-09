2 persons held for kidnapping 6-month-old child in Thane; infant rescued

Thane, Jun 9 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested an auto-rickshaw driver and a tailor for allegedly kidnapping a six-month-old boy in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

The child has been rescued from the tailor's house in Ulhasnagar, he said.

The auto-rickshaw driver kidnapped the infant while he was sleeping with his mother, a garbage collector, on a footpath on Murbad road in Kalyan area in the wee hours of Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-III, Kalyan, Sachin Gunjal told reporters.

The woman later lodged a complaint with the MFC police who registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 363 (kidnapping) and launched a search for her child by constituting three teams, he said.

The teams worked on several leads, including CCTV footage, intelligence and technical inputs, and zeroed-in on the auto-rickshaw driver, identified as Dinesh Bhaiyallal Saroj (35), the official said.

The auto-rickshaw driver led the police to the other accused, Ankitkumar Rajendrakumar Prajapati (25), a tailor by profession, he said.

The police traced Prajapati and found the child at his house, the official said.

The child was subsequently rescued and handed over to his mother, he said.

During questioning of the accused, the police came to know that the auto-rickshaw driver, while passing by the road, noticed the child sleeping with his mother. He then quietly lifted the child and took him to the tailor's place, the official said.

The police added IPC sections 370 (trafficking of persons) and 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) in the case against the accused duo, he said. PTI COR GK