2 persons including Home guard arrested for transporting seized firecrackers, liquor in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 15 (PTI) Two persons including a home guard were arrested for illegally transporting seized firecrackers and liquor in Odisha’s Khurda district, police said on Sunday.

The home guard identified as Prakash Muduli and another person were caught by locals of Begunia while illegally transporting liquor and firecrackers in a car on Saturday late at night, the police said.

After detaining the vehicle, the locals informed Khurda sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Dilip Das. Later, the police arrested the duo for illegally transporting the seized items.

The items were seized by the officials of Begunia police station on Saturday and stored in the police station premises.

"We have registered a case under relevant sections of IPC, Odisha Excise Act and Indian Explosives Act, and arrested a home guard and a civilian. The accused will be forwarded to court," Das said. PTI BBM RG