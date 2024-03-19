2 persons injured as auto-rickshaw, motorbike collide in Thane

Thane, Mar 19 (PTI) A motorbike rider and an auto-rickshaw driver were injured when their vehicles collided head-on in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday, civic officials said.

The accident took place at around 4.30 am on Gokhale Road, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The 25-year-old motorbike rider suffered serious head injuries and was admitted to a private hospital.

The 40-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, who also received injuries, was admitted to the Thane Civil Hospital, the official said. PTI COR GK