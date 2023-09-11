2 persons killed, 3 injured as car catches fire in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) Two brothers were killed and three other persons injured after a car they were travelling in caught fire in Mumbai early Monday morning, officials said.

The incident took place at around 4 am on B A Road in Matunga area after the CNG car hit a road divider when the vehicle occupants were going on a joyride after having a party, they said.

The car suddenly burst into flames and its occupants did not get time to get out of the vehicle, a fire official said.

Some locals later alerted the fire and police personnel who rushed to the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Prem Vaghela (18) and Ajay Vaghela (20), the fire official said.

An official from Sion police station said all the car occupants were residents of suburban Mankhurd. They were on way to the Marine Drive in south Mumbai for a joyride after a party, he said.

During the incident, both the left side door locks of the car got jammed, due to which the occupants were unable to get out, he said.

Car occupant Harsh Kadam (20) suffered 60 to 70 per cent burn injuries, while another occupant Hitesh Bhoir (25) and driver Kunal Attar (25) also received major burn injuries, the fire official said.

The fire personnel later doused the flames and rushed the injured persons to the Sion Hospital, he said.

The police official said it was a CNG car and as it dashed against the road divider, it caught fire.

"On the basis of primary information, we have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). Further investigation is underway," the official added. PTI ZA GK