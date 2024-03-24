2 persons killed as bus falls into gorge in Maharashtra's Amravati

Amravati, Mar 24 (PTI) At least two persons were killed and 20 others injured when a state transport bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge and hit a tree in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place at around noon in Melghat area, Amravati's Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand said.

There were around 36 persons in the bus belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) heading from Parathwada (in Yavatmal district) to Dharni in Amravati, he said.

The bus driver lost control over the wheels. As a result, the vehicle fell into a gorge in Jawahar Kund area of Melghat and hit a tree, he said.

Two persons died in the accident, the official said, adding that five persons were seriously injured and 15 persons suffered minor injuries.

The injured persons were undergoing treatment at hospitals in Amravati and Parathwada, he said. PTI COR CLS GK