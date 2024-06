2 persons killed as huge stone falls on auto-rickshaw after landslide in Thane

Thane, Jun 12 (PTI) A man and a minor boy were killed while a woman was injured when a huge stone fell on their auto-rickshaw after a landslide due to heavy rains at Malshej Ghat in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Kalyan-Ahmednagar highway on Tuesday evening following which traffic movement on the route was affected for some time, they said.

Five members of a family were travelling in the auto-rickshaw from Mulund in neighbouring Mumbai to Sangamner in Ahmednagar district, Tokawade police station's inspector Dinkar Chakor told PTI.

A stone weighing 15-20 kg fell on the vehicle, he said.

A man, identified as Rahul Baban Bhalerao (30), and his nephew Swayam Sachin Bhalerao (7) were killed, said assistant police inspector Lahu Tathe from Otur police station in neighbouring Pune district.

A 55-year-old woman suffered serious injuries, another official said.

Police and a rescue team rushed to the spot after being alerted and sent the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem.

An accidental death report was registered by the Otur police and the case will be transferred to Tokawade police station in Murbad as the incident took place under its jurisdiction, Tathe said. PTI DC COR GK