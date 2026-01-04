2 persons trampled to death by elephants in separate incidents in Jharkhand

Chaibasa/Latehar (Jharkhand), Jan 4 (PTI) Two persons were trampled to death by wild elephants in separate incidents in Jharkhand on Sunday, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Champa Kui (47) of Kitapi village in West Singhbhum district and Virendra Korwa of Matnag village in Latehar district, a forest official said.

According to officials, Champa had ventured out of her home when an elephant, which reportedly strayed from a herd, entered the village and trampled her around 4.30 am.

Following the incident, villagers informed forest department authorities.

A team from the department reached the spot and handed over Rs 20,000 to her family as interim relief while assuring to provide compensation as per government provisions following completion of formalities.

In Latehar district, an elephant crushed Korwa to death at Matnag village within Chipadohar police station limits around 4 pm.

Korwa was returning home from Chowk Bazar when a herd of elephants surrounded and trampled him to death.

On being informed of the incident, a forest department team including the Ranger Ajay Toppo and forester Ram Kashyap rushed to the spot to investigate the incident.

The villagers in both the incidents have demanded for a permanent solution from the menace. PTI Cor BS MNB