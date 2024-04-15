2 police officers arrested on bribery charges in Haryana

Chandigarh, Apr 15 (PTI) The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday said it arrested two police officials on bribery charges.

Sub-Inspector Sunil and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI Kamal Singh, both stationed at Rewari's Sadar police station, were caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, the bureau said in an official statement.

It said it had received a complaint from a person who alleged that the police officers demanded a monthly bribe from him and threatened to file a false case against him under the Public Gambling Act.