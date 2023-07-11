2 police officials held in Rajasthan for bribery

Jaipur, Jul 11 (PTI) A police inspector and a head constable have been arrested by the anti corruption bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh in Jalore district of Rajasthan, officials said on Tuesday. The accused -- Amar Singh, SHO, Karda police station and head constable Prataparam -- were caught red-handed by a team of the anti corruption bureau (ACB) on Monday, they said.

Advertisment

The duo had demanded bribe from the complainant for not making him an accused in a case under the Excise Act and for not beating a man taken into custody in connection with the case.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused were arrested, an ACB official said.

PTI SDA SRY SRY