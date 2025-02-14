2 police personnel suspended for consuming drugs in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Feb 14 (PTI) Two police personnel in Kra Daadi district of Arunachal Pradesh have been suspended for allegedly consuming drugs, and a departmental inquiry initiated against them, a senior official said on Friday.

The duo was apprehended along with two civilians during a raid at a meat shop in Palin, the district headquarters, on Wednesday night, he said.

During the operation, two vials of a suspected contraband substance weighing around 2.24 gram were seized, Kra Daadi SP Sepraj Perme said.

Perme added that the prime suspect in the drug supply, however, escaped under the cover of darkness and heavy rain.

