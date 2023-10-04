2 policemen arrested for taking bribe in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) Two policemen were arrested on Wednesday for releasing a man after allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 in the Noorpur area here, officials said.

A person identified as Rahul was caught creating ruckus in a drunken state on September 29, said Additional Superintendent of Police Ram Araj.

His brother Ankit had alleged that Head Constable Purshottam and Constable Anuj kumar took Rs 3,000 from him to release his brother, he added.

Taking note of the incident, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun got the FIR registered in the matter under the anti-corruption act after which the two policemen were on Wednesday suspended and later arrested, police said.

The Circle Officer of Chandpur has been asked to probe the matter in detail, they said. PTI COR ABN AS ABN AS VN VN