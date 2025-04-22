2 policemen killed as dumper rams into PCR van in Cuttack

Bhubaneswar, Apr 22 (PTI) Two policemen were killed after a dumper rammed into a PCR van in Odisha's Cuttack district in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

The incident happened near Gatiroutpatna on the Cuttack-Paradip highway around 4.30 am, they said.

Odisha Auxiliary Police Force (OAPF) constable Lokanath Sabar and home guard Jagannath Mahalik were killed on the spot, while home guard Pabitra Mohan Sethi, who was driving the PCR van, was injured, they added.

The dumper, which was transporting sand, hit the PCR van of the CRRI police station, and after the collision, both vehicles overturned and fell into a roadside pit, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo.

"We have arrested the truck driver, and an investigation has been started," he said.

The truck was speeding on a narrow road and hit the police vehicle in the front, he added.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased police personnel.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured personnel.

In Keonjhar district, three persons lost their lives in a road accident on Monday night.

A vehicle, which is yet to be identified, hit two motorcycles near the Joda flyover around 9 pm, police said.

After hitting the motorcycles, the vehicle fled the spot. Three people were killed, while another three were seriously injured, they said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, and a search was started for the offending vehicle, they added.

Meanwhile, the CM announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the three deceased persons.