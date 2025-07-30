2 posing as spiritual healers held for duping Delhi woman

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Two self-proclaimed spiritual healers were arrested for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 37,000 by convincing her to pay for rituals to remove "negative energy" from her house in Delhi's Patel Nagar area, an official said on Wednesday.

The complainant alleged that she was approached by one of the accused, promising to resolve her personal issues through some rituals, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan.

The accused were identified as Md Nazir, 41, and Md Raja Khan, 30. The woman had filed a police complaint on May 21, said police.

A case under section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered, and police carried out an extensive technical analysis of call records, bank transactions, and digital footprints, which led them to the suspects in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

"During interrogation, the duo told police that they created fake social media profiles claiming to resolve issues related to business, jobs, relationships, and health," Valsan said.

The victim was emotionally manipulated over a period of time and asked to transfer Rs 37,000 in multiple instalments to different accounts. The duo also staged elaborate fraudulent setups, including fake ritual videos and intimidating messages, to gain the woman's trust and extort more money.

The suspects used multiple bank accounts and digital layering methods to conceal their trail, he added.

They even threatened her with dire consequences when she stopped paying, the officer said.

Efforts are underway to identify more victims and ascertain whether the accused had other associates involved in similar scams, Valsan said. PTI SSJ APL RHL