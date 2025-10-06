2 powerful IEDs found in Manipur's Jiribam

Imphal, Oct 6 (PTI) Two powerful improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were found in Manipur's Jiribam district, police said on Monday.

Acting on intelligence inputs, personnel of the Assam Rifles conducted a search operation in Makha Basti near the state's border with Assam's Cachar district on Sunday, they said.

"Two IEDs weighing 12 kg along with three electric power sources, and 12 metre of detonation cord were recovered," an officer said.

The IEDs were destroyed by the bomb disposal squad, he said. PTI CORRR SOM