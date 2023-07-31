2 private bank employees caught accepting bribe in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jul 31 (PTI) Two senior employees of a private bank were caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh here on Monday, a spokesperson of the Anti-Corruption Bureau said.

Assistant vice president Anubhav Khaneja and senior manager Nitin Arora at the Noida branch of DBS Bank sought the money in lieu of non-attachment of property of the complainant in a case of non-payment of loan, he said.

"The ACB has registered a case against the duo under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 384 (extortion), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code," Jitender Kumar, spokesperson of the ACB said.

They will be produced in a court on Tuesday, he added. PTI COR RHL