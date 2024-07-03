2 PWD engineers suspended over irregularities in construction of Delhi CM's official residence

New Delhi, July 3 (PTI) Two senior engineers of the PWD have been suspended and action has been sought against five others after approval of Lt Governor V K Saxena in alleged irregularities related to construction of the official residence of Delhi chief minister, officials said.

The engineers, including currently serving and those either retired or transferred, were involved in alleged demolition of the old official residence of the chief minister at 6 Flagstaff Road, and construction of a new one at its place with a cost of more than Rs 50 crore.

The Vigilance Directorate documents showed that the officers were issued showcause notices in June 2023.

The directorate found that the officers were allegedly resorting to delaying tactics and also approached the court but failed to get any relief, showed the documents.

The matter was placed before Lt Governor V K Saxena with recommendations to seek their suspension and initiation of disciplinary proceedings for major penalty against three officers of the PWD who have since been transferred out from the Delhi government.

It was recommended to initiate disciplinary proceedings for major penalties against two retired engineers and the suspension of two currently serving ones.

Giving his nod for action against the officers, the LG noted, "subversion of all rules, regulations and propriety" in the construction of the new house for the chief minister in the name of addition/alteration in the old house that he was living in.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is currently under judicial custody in the excise policy case. His family lives in the new official residence that also has his camp office.