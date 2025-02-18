2 qawwali performers killed, several injured in bus-car collision in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) Two qawwali performers were killed and at least six others seriously injured in a collision between a roadways bus and a car on the Bareilly-Pilibhit Highway under the Nawabganj police station area on Tuesday, police said.

The impact was so severe that the car was completely wrecked, police said.

Nawabganj Circle Officer Harsh Modi said, "Upon receiving information about the accident, police rushed to the scene and, with the help of bystanders, rescued the injured from the mangled car. They were immediately sent to the Nawabganj Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. Given the severity of their injuries, they were later referred to the Bareilly District Hospital." The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

Qawwal Arshad Kamli and his family members were on their way home to Gahluiya (Pilibhit) when their vehicle collided head-on with the bus, according to police.

The car had seven occupants- Arshad Kamli, his father Shamim Baig, his brothers Baiju Master Waheed Baig Niazi and Javed (who was driving the car), tabla master Shah Rukh from Gulab Tanda, dholak master Mohammad Akram and pad master Shohrat Ali, police said.

Police said that all seven passengers in the car suffered serious injuries.

Doctors at the Nawabganj CHC declared Shamim Baig (60) and Mohammad Akram (45) dead. PTI COR KIS MNK MNK