2 Rajasthan govt employees among 3 held in bribery case

Jaipur, Jun 3 (PTI) Two project directors of Rajasthan State Road Development Corporation (RSRDC) and a retired assistant accounts officer were arrested on Monday while taking a bribe of Rs 1.20 lakh, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

The accused executive engineer and project director posted in Dholpur, Siyaram Chandrawat, executive engineer and project director, Bharatpur, Lakshman Singh and retired assistant accounts officer Mahesh Chand Gupta presently working as a consultant with the corporation had demanded a bribe of Rs 1.20 lakh in lieu of bill payments related to construction work.

"A trap was laid following after information was received regarding the bribery transaction. All three accused were arrested taking Rs 1.20 lakh," ACB DGP Ravi Prakash Mehrada said.

He said that during the search on the spot, Rs 1.11 lakh cash was recovered. In the search at Gupta's residence about Rs 92 lakh cash and a cash counting machine was recovered. Rs 32 lakh cash was recovered at Chandrawat's residence.

He said that the search operations are being carried out at the locations of other accused, including chief manager Sudhir Mathur and other officials owing to their suspicious role.