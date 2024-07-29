2 Rajasthan govt officials held for taking bribe of Rs 40,000

Jaipur, Jul 29 (PTI) A team of Anti Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested two officers of Water Resources department in Rajasthan's Udaipur for taking a bribe of Rs 40,000, an official said.

DG ACB Raviprakash Meherda said Executive Engineer Ganpat Sharma and Additional Administrative Officer Gajendra Singh had demanded a bribe of Rs 90,000 from the complainant to issue work order to his firm.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused were caught red handed while taking a bribe of Rs 40,000, the officer said.

The two men were arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said. PTI SDA NB NB