2 revenue officers, another person booked for bribery in Maharashtra's Gondia

Gondia (Maharashtra), May 8 (PTI) A case has been registered against two revenue officers and another person in Maharashtra's Gondia district for allegedly seeking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from two building material suppliers, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said.

On May 4, revenue personnel caught two sand-laden tippers of the suppliers and took the vehicles to the Goregaon tehsil office.

Both the suppliers were then asked to deposit a fine of Rs 1,23,883 each.

The two tippers were transporting two brass sand each but the revenue officers, while preparing the indemnity bond, mentioned the vehicles as tractors carrying one brass sand each, an ACB official said.

The two suppliers deposited the fine amount in a bank on May 6 and submitted the receipt at the tehsil office, but their vehicles were not handed over to them.

Their friend told them that to get back their vehicles and to continue the sand transportation, they would have to give Rs 50,000 each as bribe to a revenue officer, who wanted the money to be handed over to a computer operator on his behalf, the official said.

The two suppliers then lodged a complaint with the ACB.

After the ACB verified the complaint, a case was registered by the Goregaon police here against two revenue officers and the computer operator under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.

In 2017 also, a case was registered against one of the accused revenue officers for taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh, the ACB said. PTI COR GK