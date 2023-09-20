2 robbed of gold jewellery in central Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Two bike-borne persons robbed two people of gold jewellery on Simon Bolivar Marg in central Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday around 3:30 pm.

The two victims were returning from a jewellery shop on a scooter when they were intercepted by two people on another two-wheeler. The accused snatched the bag containing around 1,800 grams of gold jewellery, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said.

A case of robbery has been registered and the suspects were apprehended and stolen jewellery was recovered. Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI NIT NB