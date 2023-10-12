2 robbers loot clothes worth Rs 25 lakh from garment store in Delhi's Chhatarpur

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Two persons allegedly broke into a garments store in south Delhi's Chhatarpur area early Thursday and decamped with brand new clothes worth around Rs 25 lakh, police said.

Advertisment

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South district) Chandan Chowdhary said they received information around at 6:40 am that the lock of the store was broken and a robbery committed.

A crime investigation team was called and the scene of the incident is being inspected, the DCP said, adding two people are seen in some CCTV footage, breaking the lock and taking away clothes from the store between 3:45-4:30 am.

These footage were being shared widely on social media. In one of them, a person is seen opening the shutter. After this, two people enter the store and leave with the clothes.

Police said that as per the complaint, the accused took away with the clothes worth around Rs 25 lakh.

Legal action is being taken and teams have been formed to work out the case, police added. PTI NIT NB