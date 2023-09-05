2 run over by vehicle after e-rickshaw overturns in north Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Two men travelling in an e-rickshaw have died in north Delhi's Burari after it overturned and they were run over by a vehicle, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Two others were injured in the incident, they said.

Police were informed on Monday night that an e-rickshaw has overturned in which one person has died on the spot and three others got injured, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital where one died during treatment, the DCP said, adding the victims were returning from catering work in Jahangirpuri.

Advertisment

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the e-rickshaw overturned, following which its occupants fell on the road. They were run over by a vehicle, possibly a dumper, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjeev (45), the e-rickshaw driver and a resident of Swaroop Nagar, and Amar Singh (36), a resident of Nathupura, Kalsi said.

A case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) has been registered, the DCP added. PTI NIT MNK NSD NSD