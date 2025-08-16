2 Russians among 3 held for drug trafficking in Himachal's Kangra

Dharamsala, Aug 16 (PTI) In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Kangra police arrested three people, including two Russians, with 180.30 grams of hashish in two separate cases on Independence Day.

Kangra Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Ratan said a team from Panchrukhi police station, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a vehicle and recovered 102 grams of hashish from two Russian nationals, including a woman.

Both were taken into custody and booked under the NDPS Act. Their vehicle has also been seized.

In another case the same night, a patrol team of Baijnath police station recovered 78.30 grams of hashish from Vishal Kumar, a resident of Padol Road, Baijnath. He too was arrested and booked under the NDPS Act.

SP Ratan said that strict action will continue against drug peddlers and illegal liquor suppliers in the district. He urged the public to share any information about such activities, assuring that the identity of informers will be kept confidential. PTI COR AMJ AMJ