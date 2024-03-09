2 rusted grenades, pistol rounds recovered in J&K

Rajouri, Mar 9 (PTI) Two rusted grenades and over half a dozen pistol rounds were recovered in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

The ammunition was found from the bushes on the banks of a stream in Chowkian village in the Darhal area and was subsequently removed by the bomb disposal squad, they said.

Preliminary investigation suggests the grenades and the live bullets were lying in the stream for a long time, they said.

In another incident, police seized a Pakistani flag with balloons near the International border on the outskirts of Jammu on Saturday morning, officials said.

The flag was found by a villager in his field at the Kool Kalan village in the Arnia sector in Jammu, officials said. It is suspected that the flag tied to balloons flew in from across the border, they said. PTI COR TAS HIG RHL