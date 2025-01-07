2 school students killed in road accident in Nashik district; residents block traffic

Nashik, Jan 7 (PTI) Two school students, including a girl, lost their lives when a truck hit their two-wheeler in north Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The accident took place near the Manmad Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Nandgaon taluka on Monday evening, they said.

According to the police, a truck was carrying fodder from Chandwad to Manmad and when it came near Manmad APMC, stray animals sitting on the road stood up suddenly.

In an attempt to save the animals, the truck hit a two-wheeler on which two students were travelling. The duo, Vaishnavi Pravin Kekan and Aditya Mukesh Solse (both 15), Class 10 students of Swami Vivekanand Vidyalaya and residents of Hanuman Nagar in Manmad town, died on the spot, said the police.

Advertisment

The police later detained truck driver Rakesh Dadaji Khairnar.

Angry over the accident, local residents staged a 'rasta roko' (road blockade) briefly disrupting movement of vehicles. PTI COR RSY