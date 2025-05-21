2 school teachers arrested for culpable homicide of nursery student in Prayagraj

Prayagraj, May 21 (PTI) Two teachers were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of a four-year-old nursery student, allegedly by beating, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on May 15 at a school under Naini Police Station limits, where the child collapsed after being slapped by two teachers.

A case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was registered on the basis of a complaint by the boy's father, Virendra Kumar Jaiswal.

The arrested teachers, Aarti Jaiswal and Shivangi Jaiswal, were taken into custody, police said.

In her statement to the police, Aarti Jaiswal said she was teaching a class 7 batch on May 15 when Shivangi called her to her classroom. As she entered the class, she saw the student crying while Shivangi slapped him.

Aarti claimed that Shivangi told her the child had used abusive language, which angered her too.

"I also slapped him a couple of times," she reportedly told police. About ten minutes later, the child collapsed crying and asked for water.

The accused further said they noticed his breathing had become heavy and immediately informed his family via mobile phone.

Police launched an investigation after the child died and a post-mortem was conducted.

Both teachers have been charged with culpable homicide and are in police custody pending further action.