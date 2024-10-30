2 security guards held for killing man after dispute in Thane

Thane, Oct 30 (PTI) Police have arrested two security guards of a construction site for allegedly killing a 37-year-old man after an argument over the latter moving around the prohibited area in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The incident took place near the Smart City project construction site in Kalyan area in the wee hours of Tuesday, they said.

The two security guards objected to the man's movement near the work site, the official from MFC police station said.

This led to a wordy duel between the guards and the man.

Advertisment

The two accused allegedly lifted the man and banged him on the floor. The man suffered serious injuries and died on the spot, the official said, adding the body was later sent for postmortem.

A police probe team worked on several leads and also examined the CCTV footage which led to the arrest of the two guards, he said.

The two accused were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), he added. PTI COR GK