2 sentenced to seven years in robbery case in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 27 (PTI) The court of Additional Session Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan has sentenced two convicts to seven years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh on each of them in a case of robbery in 2019, said police.

According to police, on May 10, 2019, a man had filed a complaint that two armed robbers allegedly fled away after robbing him of his mobile phone, ATM card and cash by holding him hostage at gunpoint near the IFFCO Chowk flyover. An FIR was registered at DLF phase 2 police station in this case, they added.

Police arrested both the accused, identified as Shahid alias Tau and Muzahid alias Moosa, residents of the Bawla village in Nuh, said police.