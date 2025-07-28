2 separate murders rock Nagpur within 1 hour over enmity, alcohol dispute; all accused held

Nagpur, Jul 28 (PTI) Two persons were killed within an hour in separate incidents in Nagpur city in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

Accused persons in both murder cases were arrested, they said.

In the first case, a 26-year-old man, Harshal Saudagar, was killed at around 1 am near Gujri Chowk in the city allegedly by one Vaibhav Hedau and his three associates over an old dispute, according to police.

Acting promptly, police arrested all the accused.

In the second incident which took place near Cotton Market Metro Station, one Amol Paikuji (36) died after being kicked during a quarrel over alcohol allegedly by a 42-year-old man, Shwetambar Meshram, at around 1.30 am, police said.

A case was registered and the accused, Meshram, was arrested hours later, they said. PTI COR RSY