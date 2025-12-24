2 serial offenders held for gold chain snatching incidents; valuables worth Rs 14 lakh seized

Thane, Dec 24 (PTI) Police have arrested two men for their involvement in several incidents of gold chain snatching in Thane and Navi Mumbai, officials said.

Following their arrest last week, the police have now seized gold ornaments weighing 118 grams and valued at Rs 14.16 lakh, along with a scooter worth around Rs 60,000, from the duo, they said.

The latest incident involving the duo took place on December 4 in which a gold mangalsutra weighing worn by a 65-year-old woman was snatched when she was riding a scooter in Rabodi area in Thane.

A case was then registered in this connection at the Rabodi police station and a probe was launched. After a detailed analysis, the crime branch unit-1 in Thane finally identified the suspects and later arrested them after laying a trap on December 18.

The duo was identified as Wasim Nusmohammad Sheikh (31) and Walim Shivraj Khamre (22), both residents of Mumbra in Thane.

During their interrogation, the police found that the accused duo was involved in seven incidents of gold chain theft in the region, and similar criminal cases were registered against them in some other police stations in Mumbai and Thane, the officials said. PTI COR NP