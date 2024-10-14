2 shack workers held for assaulting 3 veterinarians at Goa beach

Panaji, Oct 14 (PTI) Police have arrested two persons working in a shack for allegedly assaulting three veterinary doctors, including a woman, while they were taking a stroll on a beach in Goa, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place at around 11.30 pm on October 11 at Candolim beach in North Goa district, he said.

Two beach shack workers, aged 24 and 26, were arrested on Sunday on charges of assaulting the three local doctors, a senior police official said.

However, after the arrest, a woman shack owner claimed the doctors themselves triggered a fight with the workers, who were busy erecting the beach shack.

She has also released a purported video showing a woman sitting on the floor and using abusive words.

As per the police complaint filed by the woman doctor, at around midnight on Friday, the shack owner and her staff allegedly abused her and assaulted her two male friends with a bamboo stick.

The two men suffered injuries on their head and back and were rushed to a hospital for treatment. The accused also allegedly pushed the woman complainant and misbehaved with her, it said.

The ruckus started when one of the workers passed a derogatory remark against the woman doctor, the complaint claimed.

When the three doctors were walking to their car, seven-eight persons arrived there and allegedly attacked them, it added. PTI RPS GK