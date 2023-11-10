2 sharpshooters arrested from northwest Delhi's Bawana

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two alleged sharpshooters of Neeraj Bawana gang, wanted in eight different cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion, an officer said on Friday.

Advertisment

Tinku, 29, and Kabir, 20, both are from Haryana, they said.

"We got secret information that Tinku and Kabir will be coming to Bawana village. A team was formed and a trap was laid. Team intercepted a car, which was coming from Bawana side. When team asked them to stop, they tried to flee, but were overpowered," Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

Two pistols and 13 live cartridges were recovered from the two and the car on inquiry was found to be stolen, he said.

Yadav said the two had recently received four different assignments, which included killing a member of their rival gangs and to open fire at different locations at two persons who had refused to pay extortion money.

Tinku is involved in five and Kabir in three different criminal cases, said police. PTI BM BM VN VN