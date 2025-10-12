2 sharpshooters of Bambiha gang caught after gunfight in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 12 (PTI) Police nabbed two sharpshooters of the Bambiha gang following an encounter near Ramgarh village here in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Both were injured during the exchange of fire and were admitted to the hospital, they added.

According to the police, crime unit teams based in Sector 39, Gurugram got information around 2 am on Sunday that two sharpshooters, both linked to the Bambiha gang, were in the Sector 63 area. After this, the police team put up barricades near Ramgarh village.

Later, when two persons approached and the police signalled them to stop, they opened fire at the team, an official said.

The police team fired in retaliation and during the exchange, both criminals were shot in their legs, after which they were taken into custody and rushed to hospital for treatment, police said.

According to the official, the accused have been identified as Sukhanjeet alias Ganja (24) and Sumit Sharma (25), both natives of Punjab. Police have recovered two country-made pistols and two cartridges from their possession.

"Both criminals are residents of Amritsar in Punjab. They fired seven rounds at the police team, while the police returned four rounds in self-defence. The accused are currently undergoing treatment. They will be arrested and questioned after being discharged from the hospital," said the Gurugram police spokesperson. PTI COR ARB SKY SKY