2 sharpshooters of Bambiha gang held after shootout in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Two sharp-shooters of the Kaushal Chaudhary-Bambiha gang, wanted in opening fire at the house of a local businessman, were arrested after a shootout, police on Tuesday said.

Advertisment

The accused had allegedly fired at a businessman's Rani Bagh house of north Delhi, they said.

Bilal Ansari, 22, and Shuheb, 21, both natives of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, were nabbed early Tuesday during a stakeout, police said.

"On the intervening night of October 28 and 29, a team received secret information that shooters would come to the Kakrola area to meet their associates," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pranav Tayal said.

Advertisment

A stakeout was made near the Kakrola drainage road towards Najafgarh and at around 2.15 am, the police team spotted two persons coming on a motorcycle.

The team signalled them to stop the bike. The rider tried to take a U-turn but fell.

"When the team surrounded them, they whipped out their pistols and one of them shot at the raiding party. The team fired in self-defence, and one of them sustained bullet injury in his right leg. The injured was rushed to a nearby hospital," Tayal said.

Advertisment

Ansar and Shuheb had on October 26, around 8.20 pm, allegedly fired several rounds at the house of a businessman and left behind a paper slip bearing the name of the Kaushal Chaudhary, Pawan Shokeen, and Bambhia Gang.

One semi-automatic pistol, one single-shot firearm, and six live cartridges were seized from their possession after the arrest, the DCP said. PTI BM BM VN VN