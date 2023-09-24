2 Shimla school students donate pocket money towards 'Aapada Rahat Kosh'

Shimla, Sep 24 (PTI) Two students of a school here donated their pocket money towards the state disaster relief fund on Sunday by presenting their piggy banks to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a statement said.

Aahana Verma of class 7 and Jiya Verma of class 2 contributed Rs 10,229 and Rs 9,806 respectively towards Aapada Rahat Kosh, it said.

Appreciating the gesture of the students, Sukhu said that it was a matter of happiness that the children were also donating towards the noble cause to mitigate the sufferings of the disaster-affected people.

These students have set an example of solidarity and compassion, he said. PTI BPL NB NB