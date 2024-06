Jaipur, Jun 20 (PTI) A 13-year-old and her younger sister drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Thursday, police said.

Balaram Tavaniya in the Bigga village had made an artificial pond in his fields and farmer Motaram Nain was cultivating the field, they said.

His son Gopiram and daughter Suman (11) were playing in the field when they fell into the pond and died, they said.

Bodies were fished out and handed over to family for last rites, police said. PTI AG NB NB