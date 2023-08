Jaipur, Aug 6 (PTI) Two minor brothers drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said.

Advertisment

The incident happened in Khatu village when Shravan (11) and Krishna (13) were playing in the pond, Pachpadra SHO Om Prakash said.

The siblings drowned while trying to save each other, he said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after the post-mortem. The matter has been registered under the CrPc section 174, the SHO said. PTI AG NB NB