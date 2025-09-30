2 sisters among 3 killed as bus hits motorcycle in MP's Panna

Panna (MP), Sep 30 (PTI) Two minor siblings and another person were killed when a speeding private bus collided with their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The victims were returning to their village, Gahra Kunjvan, after visiting a temple when the accident occurred, Kotwali police station in-charge Rohit Mishra said.

The speeding tourist bus hit the motorcycle near Ajaygarh bypass at around 8 am, killing three persons, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Lalkaran (22), and sisters Anjali (17) and Anarkali (12), the official said.

The police reached the spot soon after the incident and sent the bodies for autopsy.

A case was registered against the bus driver and further investigation was underway, the official added.