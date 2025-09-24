2 sisters, college student electrocuted in separate incidents in UP's Ballia, Sultanpur

Ballia/Sultanpur (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) Two sisters returning from school were electrocuted in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon, while a 22-year-old college student died of electric shock in a separate incident in Sultanpur, officials said.

The Ballia incident took place in the Jirabasti village under the Sukhpura police station area when Anchal Yadav (15), a class nine student, and her sister Alka Yadav (12), a class six student, came in contact with a live electric current in a waterlogged stretch on their way home from the school, police said.

Both sisters were rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared them dead, according to the police.

District Magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh, who visited the hospital along with senior police and administrative officers, said, "The incident is tragic. Preliminary information suggests there was a broken power line in the waterlogged area. The responsibility for this negligence will be fixed and action will be taken against those found guilty." In the Sultanpur district, Khushbu (22), a BA student and resident of the Bhairavpur Dalit Basti under the Kotwali Dehat police station limits, died after suffering an electric shock outside her house, police said.

Station House Officer Akhand Dev Mishra said Khushbu was trying to plug in a standing fan with wet hands after drying clothes on a cot when she was electrocuted.

Her family members rushed her to a nearby doctor, who declared her dead, Mishra said.

Chowki in-charge Sushil Nirmal and revenue officer Ananya visited the spot, conducted the inquest, and sent the body for post-mortem, the police added.