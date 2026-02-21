2 sisters die on their wedding day in Jodhpur; suicide suspected

Jodhpur, Feb 21 (PTI) A household which was preparing for the wedding festivities of their two daughters was plunged into sadness when the sisters died the same day in Jodhpur's Manai village, with officials saying both women allegedly consumed a poisonous substance. Shobha (25) and Vimla (23) were set to be married on Saturday, and the preparations for their weddings were in full swing on Friday night, when the incident occurred.

Upon finding the sisters, family members rushed the sisters to a private hospital in Jodhpur, where doctors declared both women dead.

ADCP (West) Roshan Meena said the wedding celebrations at their home continued until late Friday night. Around midnight, both brides went to sleep.

"At about 4 am, their health suddenly deteriorated, prompting family members to take them to a private hospital. They were declared dead on arrival, and their bodies were brought back home, where funeral preparations began," he stated.

When police received this information, they arrived at the scene and halted the funeral arrangements. The bodies were sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination and were later returned to the family, officials said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the sisters may have died after consuming a poisonous substance; however, the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report is completed.

So far, no suicide note has been recovered from the scene.