2 sisters feared drowned in canal in UP's Chandauli

Chandauli (UP), May 26 (PTI) A nine-year-old girl and her elder sister are feared drowned in a canal near the Mahuwa village in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district, police said on Monday.

Sangeeta and her sister Anita (14), residents of Alinagar, had gone to bathe in the canal this afternoon and slipped into deep water, Alinagar SHO Vinod Kumar Mishra.

A search operation is underway, but they have not been found yet, he said, adding that the canal that is connected to the Ganga river had recently been cleaned and had become deeper.

It was filled to capacity due to a high water supply.

While bathing, Sangeeta reportedly slipped and was swept into deeper water. Anita jumped in to save her younger sister but also drowned due to the strong current and depth of the water, he said.

Divers, including teams from the NDRF, were deployed to locate the bodies. However, high water levels in the canal have hampered the rescue efforts.

Authorities have requested the irrigation department to temporarily stop the water supply to the canal to facilitate the search, he said.