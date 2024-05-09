2 sisters found dead under suspicious circumstances in UP

Bareilly (UP), May 9 (PTI) Bodies of two sisters, including a minor, were found under suspicious circumstances in Bareilly district, police said on Thursday.

The father of the duo has filed a police complaint against one of his neighbours accusing him of molesting and harassing his daughters on numerous occasions. He also alleged that the neighbour and his sister-in-law allegedly forced his daughters to commit suicide.

Additional Superintendent of Police Mukesh Chandra Mishra said the bodies of the duo were found in their house on Wednesday night. While one of them was hanging from the ceiling, the other was on the ground.

Their father told police that he and his wife had left home in the morning to work in their field. When they returned in the evening, they found the bodies. A vial of poison was also found at the spot, he said in his complaint.

He accused his neighbour and his sister-in-law of "instigating" his daughters to commit suicide.

The father alleged that his neighbour had been harassing his daughters for a long time and would even molest them along with his friends.

As a result, the duo had stopped venturing out, he said, adding that the family did not approach the police earlier due to fear of shame.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (Bareilly range) Rakesh Kumar Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police (Ghule) Sushil Chandrabhan reached the spot.

A case has been registered against the two accused. While the neighbour is on the run, his sister-in-law has been detained, police said. PTI COR NAV RHL