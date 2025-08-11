2 smugglers nabbed in UP's Muzaffarnagar with smack worth Rs 75 lakh

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) Police here arrested two alleged drug smugglers with 272 grams of smack valued at around Rs 75 lakh in their possession, an officer said on Monday.

Arif and Mukeem were arrested Sunday night at the Shahpur turn under the Mansurpur Police Station area on the Delhi–Dehradun National Highway, Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar told reporters.

During interrogation, the smugglers revealed the consignment was meant to be supplied to Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh and several places in western Uttar Pradesh.

The two were intercepted by police when they were on their way to Shamli from Bareilly.

A case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the officer said. PTI COR ABN VN VN