2 Spanish nationals vandalise Delhi Metro yard with objectionable graffiti, probe underway

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Two Spanish nationals allegedly trespassed into the Yamuna Bank Metro depot in Delhi and defaced the metro coaches and walls of the scene with objectionable graffiti, an official said on Monday.

The incident came to light on July 24 when metro workers saw the graffiti painted on the walls of the depot and metro coaches, he said.

The accused allegedly sneaked into the restricted premises of the depot on the intervening night of July 23 and 24 by scaling the 15-foot-long wall of the depot with the help of a rope and stayed there for five hours while spray-painting objectionable images on stationary metro coaches and walls of the depot, a senior police officer said.

Subsequently, they travelled to a hotel in Paharganj, where they were staying.

The accused, identified as Spanish nationals, boarded a flight to Spain on July 25. Authorities are now working to initiate proceedings for issuing a LOC (Look Out Circular) against them to pursue further legal action, the police stated.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused allegedly used fraudulent documents for SIM card procurement. It was also found that many CCTV cameras in the yard were not functioning properly at the time.

The police tracked the mobile numbers active in the area during the time of the crime, which revealed that two Indian and two foreign numbers were active during the incident. It was revealed that the accused had also travelled to Gole Market after the incident.

A DMRC spokesperson stated that they are extending their full cooperation to police authorities in the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS at the Yamuna Bank Metro Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

In 2022, a man from Italy was nabbed by the Gujarat Police in Ahmedabad for carrying out similar graffiti vandalism on metro trains. PTI SSJ MPL MPL