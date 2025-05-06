2 students commit suicide after Class 12 exam results in MP; another in hospital after failed bid

Bhopal, May 6 (PTI) Two students committed suicide, while another one tried to kill himself in separate incidents after the announcement of results of Class 12 examination by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Tuesday, officials said.

The MPBSE declared the results of Classes 10 and 12 examinations in the morning.

In Damoh district, a 17-year-old girl student hanged herself at home in Jhagar village after she failed in the Class 12 examination, Patharia police station in-charge Sudhir Kumar Begi said.

According to the police official, the teenager's family members were busy with their daily chores when the student, upset with the result, went to a room on the first floor of the house and hanged herself there.

The girl, a science stream student, was immediately taken to a local hospital where doctors declared her dead, Begi said.

In Satna district, a Class 12 student committed suicide half an hour after the results were declared in the morning, said Rampur Baghelan police station in-charge Sandeep Chaturvedi.

The 18-year-old student, a resident of a village in the district, hanged himself in his home. It was not clear why he took the extreme step as his family members were unaware of his marks, he said.

The pupil's parents were living separately due to marital discord, according to Chaturvedi.

In another incident at Khagora village under the Rampur Baghelan police station area of Satna district, a Class 12 student tried to hang himself after failing in the examination, he said.

His family members immediately intervened, cut the noose and took him to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment and his condition is said to be serious, the police official added. PTI COR ADU RSY