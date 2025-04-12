2 students killed, 21 injured as college bus overturns in J-K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Apr 12 (PTI) Two students died and 21 others were injured as a college bus turned turtle after the driver lost control of the vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday, officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and also announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh for each of the deceased.

The accident occurred near the Vodpora area of Handwara when the bus of Government Degree College Sogam was carrying 27 students to a picnic spot, officials said.

One girl was declared 'brought dead' by a hospital in Handwara. Two injured students were referred to a hospital here in a critical state and one of them succumbed to injuries, they said, adding 20 students were undergoing treatment at the Handwara hospital.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

"The loss of two young promising students from GDC Sogam in the tragic accident near Handwara is a tragedy that weighs heavily on all of us. My deepest condolences to their families in this hour of grief. Prayers for the swift recovery of the injured," the CM's office said on X.

Abdullah said the government was closely monitoring the situation and ensuring all necessary assistance.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also expressed deep anguish over the accident. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed to the almighty to give the bereaved families strength to bear the loss.

"The news of the death of two young students in the Handwara college bus accident is extremely heartbreaking. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved family members. Praying for the early recovery of the injured," Sinha said on X.

Kashmir's chief cleric, Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Umar Farooq, too expressed deep sorrow and anguish over the accident. Terming the incident heartbreaking, he said the loss of such young, promising lives is a great tragedy that has shaken the entire community.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for strength and patience for them to bear this irreparable loss. The Mirwaiz also prayed for the speedy and complete recovery of all the injured students and expressed solidarity with the families and the entire college community.

He said such tragic accidents were a reminder of an urgent need to ensure the safety and security of students during educational outings and public travel.

Nasir Aslam Wani, an advisor to the chief minister, and Jammu and Kashmir Minister Javed Dar visited the injured at Government Medical College Hospital, Handwara.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Wani said the chief minister has sanctioned an ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh each for the families of each of the deceased, Rs 50,000 for those severely injured, and Rs 25,000 for the other victims of the accident.

A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered into the circumstances that led to the accident, he added.

Handwara MLA Sajad Lone visited the Government Medical College Hospital, Handwara, to meet the injured students.

"My thanks to the doctors and the paramedics who have been working tirelessly. Thankfully all the students admitted to GMC Handwara at the moment, are safe. My prayers for their recovery. Two students who had been referred to Srinagar have lost their lives. May Allah grant them heaven," Lone said on X.